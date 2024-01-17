Taigami's New 'Kid Venom' #1 Cover Sets a New Symbiote Legend Loose

Debuting in the pages of DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, Kid Venom was one of the biggest breakout comic book characters of last year, and with his first ever solo series launching this April, his future is only looking brighter!

In the four-issue series, acclaimed Manga creator Taigami will bring his creation to the 616, where Kid Venom will interact with Spider-Man and embark on adventures within the main Marvel Universe. Today, Taigami’s main cover for KID VENOM #1 is revealed, giving fans a taste of what’s in store!

Hailing from 10th century Japan, Kid Venom is a young hero named Kintaro who protected his village from mysterious symbiote attacks by embracing a symbiote of his very own! After bonding with a new symbiote entity dubbed Clinter, Kintaro unleashed his wild new abilities as Kid Venom! Now, Kid Venom’s world will be expanded dramatically with new characters and dangers, all culminating in his highly-anticipated arrival in present day 616!

"It is an honor. I was a big fan of the Marvel Universe since I was in school, so this feels unreal that the characters and the stories that I came up with are in that Universe, and I still can’t believe it!" Taigami shared.