Killmonger’s Comics History

Proud. Intelligent. Dangerous. These adjectives and more describe the man known as Killmonger. During his almost fifty years in Marvel comics, Killmonger has fought against Wakanda countless times and has even ruled the kingdom as the Black Panther in some instances. But behind the weapons and ego, who really is Killmonger? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s dive into the comics history of the man (temporarily) behind the panther habit, Erik Killmonger.