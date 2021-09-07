Kingpin Unleashes Hell on the Marvel Universe in 'Devil's Reign'

Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and more. And since it’s Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he’s going to sign it. CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an army of Super Villains at his command—and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON’T BELIEVE the aces he’s got up his sleeves!

“Our Daredevil plan just kept getting bigger and bigger, to the point where it would clearly affect the Marvel Universe in huge ways,” Zdarsky explained. “Thankfully, Marvel recognized this as well and gave Marco and I the opportunity to tell the story on a massive stage with DEVIL’S REIGN! This is a proper Marvel event springing from the pages of Daredevil and I think all Marvel readers will love what’s coming!"

"Devil's Reign. Finally here we are. I am really excited and happy to work on this Marvel event. I am also proud of it since it comes directly from our Daredevil’s series, that both, Chip and I, have been working on for a long time now,” Checchetto said. “When I read the story of this event I was speechless. As a fan, I can tell you that I am happy to see Daredevil among the protagonists of this event. I have the opportunity to draw so many characters that I love so much, heroes and villains, and I'm trying to give everyone the dignity and respect they deserve. It will be great."

Be there in December when Kingpin declares war in DEVIL’S REIGN #1! Stay tuned for more information including exciting tie-in announcements, cover reveals, and more!

DEVIL’S REIGN #1 (OF 6)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/1