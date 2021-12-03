Kingpin's Dark Vision for the Marvel Universe Comes to Fruition in 'Devil's Reign'
Check out covers of 'Devil's Reign' titles coming in March!
On Wednesday, December 8, Mayor Wilson Fisk will have all of Marvel’s heroes in his deadly grip as DEVIL’S REIGN, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event, begins! Spinning out of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s Eisner-nominated run on DAREDEVIL, this far-reaching saga will see Kingpin use his power and influence in a vicious quest to rid the world of every last Super Hero. The story will conclude in March but the epic aftermath will only have just begun…
In DEVIL’S REIGN #5, the stakes are high as Wilson Fisk enlists the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He’s been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear but in this issue, that fear runs out! Fisk’s lackeys aren’t scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him—and all of New York is left to pay the price!
And learn more about these other DEVIL’S REIGN installments coming in March:
DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3: Chip Zdarsky’s redefining work on Elektra reaches a turning point! With art by Rafael De Latorre, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 will see Elektra forced to make a fateful decision. She’s sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?
DEVIL’S REIGN: X-MEN #3: King takes Queen in the final issue of writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto’s revelations-packed X-Men tie-in series! Emma Frost has taken on many opponents as the White Queen, but this time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. As Kingpin’s plans unfold, forget Krakoa—can Emma even protect herself? Be warned, this is only the start of Kingpin’s vicious moves against the X-Men!
DEVIL’S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3: Otto Octavius’ multiversal machinations come to a surprising end in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto’s DEVIL’S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3. Stranded in the Multiverse, Otto Octavius must swallow his pride and submit to a truly inferior creature in order to be saved. Now only one question remains: Can he regain the trust of the SUPERIOR FOUR and repair the fabric of the Multiverse without erasing himself from existence in the process?
DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3: Wilson Fisk’s city descends into all-out chaos in the finale of Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia’s DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE. The Thunderbolts are the only law left on the streets but some of these ’Bolts are only interested in serving and protecting themselves, and where others see chaos and fear, they see OPPORTUNITY! CASH TO BE MADE! SKULLS TO BE CRACKED!
DEVIL’S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1: A special chapter in writer Jed MacKay’s hit run on MOON KNIGHT! With art by Federico Vicentini, this one-shot will see what happens after Moon Knight is arrested by the Thunderbolts as part of Wilson Fisk's crackdown on costumed heroes. Now a prisoner in the high-tech Myrmidon, surrounded by hostile guards and many of the very criminals he helped put away, Marc Spector must fight for his survival. But Moon Knight’s quest for justice doesn’t end just because of a little light incarceration…
Check out March’s covers now, pick up DEVIL’S REIGN #1 when it hits stands on Wednesday, and stay tuned for the cover reveal of DEVIL’S REIGN #6, the cataclysmic final issue!
On Sale 3/2
DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 (OF 3)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE
Cover by CHRIS BACHALO
DEVIL’S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by FEDERICO SABBATINI
Cover by ROD REIS
DEVIL’S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3 (OF 3)
Written by ZAC THOMPSON
Art by DAVIDE TINTO
Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN
On Sale 3/9
DEVIL’S REIGN #5 (OF 6)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 3/16
DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3 (OF 3)
Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN
Art by MANUEL GARCIA
Cover by SKAN
On Sale 3/23
DEVIL’S REIGN: X-MEN #3 (OF 3)
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 3/30
DEVIL’S REIGN #6 (OF 6)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO