Kingpin's Dark Vision for the Marvel Universe Comes to Fruition in 'Devil's Reign'

On Wednesday, December 8, Mayor Wilson Fisk will have all of Marvel’s heroes in his deadly grip as DEVIL’S REIGN, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event, begins! Spinning out of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s Eisner-nominated run on DAREDEVIL, this far-reaching saga will see Kingpin use his power and influence in a vicious quest to rid the world of every last Super Hero. The story will conclude in March but the epic aftermath will only have just begun…

In DEVIL’S REIGN #5, the stakes are high as Wilson Fisk enlists the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He’s been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear but in this issue, that fear runs out! Fisk’s lackeys aren’t scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him—and all of New York is left to pay the price!