The History of Krakoan Medicine, Explained

From Genosha to Utopia, Marvel's mutants have tried and failed to establish a mutant-run nation multiple times. But in the wake of those failures, they learned from their mistakes—and built the mutant nation of Krakoa out of that.

To establish Krakoa in the international community, mutantkind used the island's abundant natural resources to create three medicines that could help humanity. However, while Krakoan medicine saved and improved lives all over the world, the anti-mutant organization Orchis turned it into a lethal weapon at this year's Hellfire Gala as part of their efforts to wipe out the X-Men and the rest of the world's mutants.

Now, we're taking a closer look at Krakoa's medicine and how these mutant pharmaceuticals reshaped the Marvel Universe. We'll also break down how Orchis poisoned these drugs and why those changes rocked Spider-Man's world in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Celeste Bronfman, David Lopez, KJ Diaz, and VC's Joe Caramagna.