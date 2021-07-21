Dormammu's Most Dangerous Plots

Thanks to some well-placed lies by the God of Mischief, the two teams of heroes were tricked into fighting each other for the item. Dormammu also got the upper hand on Loki and proved to be more than a match for the assembled Avengers and Defenders. And while the heroes ultimately prevailed, Dormammu very nearly defeated them all.

In one of Dormammu’s sneakiest schemes, he literally stole Stephen Strange’s body out from under him. Doctor Strange was stuck in his astral form, and haunted by the knowledge that his body would be permanently lost to him if he remained outside of it for 24 hours. While Strange was hiding in the body of a rat, Dormammu called forth the dark magicians of the universe and told them that he was taking over our realm of existence.