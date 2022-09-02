Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Chris Eliopoulos

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS: Northern New Jersey.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS: Puck. Being a short guy, I relate.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS: I believe an X-MEN comic at my friend Mike’s house.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS: I was interning at Marvel and was going for a degree in graphic design. I was told I had a good eye for type, so they started training me. I wanted to do a comic strip, so I thought learning lettering would be great training for that.

MARVEL.COM: How do you unwind after a long day of lettering?

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS: I don’t letter much anymore these days. But back in the day, there wasn’t much time. So, being with my family and sleeping.