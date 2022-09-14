Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Clayton Cowles

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

CLAYTON COWLES: Rochester, New York and Morris County, New Jersey.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

CLAYTON COWLES: I can’t pick just one. I have, like, ten. I’ll say Morph. No one else is going to say Morph.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

CLAYTON COWLES: It was UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #205, and I can’t imagine a worse entry point for a seven-year-old boy who just started watching the X-Men cartoon. I could barely read the thing. Naturally, it’s now one of my favorite issues.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

CLAYTON COWLES: I got good grades in Lettering class.