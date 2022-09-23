Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Travis Lanham

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

TRAVIS LANHAM: I was born “where the Pony Express started and Jesse James ended” in St. Joseph, Missouri. When I was 12, we packed up and moved 2 states over to Ft. Collins, Colorado. When I was 20, I moved to Savannah, GA to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation, my girlfriend (now my wife) and I moved to Brooklyn, NY, where we remain today.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

TRAVIS LANHAM: It’s a close tie between Spider-Man and Squirrel Girl, with Doreen maybe just a little bit ahead.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

TRAVIS LANHAM: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #249. The superb cover art by Erik Larsen really pulled me in, and I was lost in comicsland from there on out, never to return to normal life.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

TRAVIS LANHAM: I was working at DC Comics when they were still in NYC as a Pre-Press Services Artist, and the newly formed lettering department there asked me if I could help with some corrections and little odds and ends for them. Over time, that relationship grew and developed and, when a position opened up there, I eagerly applied and was hired soon after as a Staff Letterer.

I did that for another three years and then, in 2008, I decided to go freelance. This meant I could still work for DC, but I was also free to pursue other clients, which was great. I got to work for Boom Studios, Oni Press, Dynamite, and others. In 2014, I started lettering comics for Marvel with the amazing crew of VC. Every day, I wake up and I get to add my “Kraks, Booms, Bams and Pows” to all my favorite Marvel characters and it’s been a blast so far!