Start Your Loki Reading with These Comic Stories
Loki’s sorcery and deceptions have long been legend in Asgard, where he lives as a reigning immortal in Odin’s court. The lost son of a Frost Giant king, Loki was raised by the All-Father yet still lashes out as a black sheep. Dangerous and mirthful, he wears many faces. Read a few of our favorites below, all intro comic stories to help get you acquainted.
LOKI: THE GOD WHO FELL TO EARTH
Loki is—Earth’s Mightiest Hero?! After dying a grisly death in WAR OF THE REALMS, the reborn Trickster learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now Loki has a whole new set of responsibilities—and his brother Thor isn’t about to let him walk away from them. Restless with his new duties, Loki seeks out the advice of the closest thing Midgard has to a king—Tony Stark, the Invincible Iron Man! Close enough, right? But it turns out that Shellhead isn’t too happy to see Loki on account of all that stuff he did in the past. Now the God of Mischief/Stories/Evil/Chaos has to outsmart the cleverest man on Earth—or die (again) trying. Meanwhile, could Thor be hatching a mischievous plot of his own?
Collects LOKI (2019) #1-5, material from WAR OF THE REALMS: OMEGA (2019) #1.
DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: GOD OF MAGIC
Evil is everywhere, and the world needs the Sorcerer Supreme more than ever. But the Sorcerer Supreme is now… Loki?! Say hello to the Master of the Mischief Arts! The Norse lord of lies has the cloak, the spells—he’s even got Zelma Stanton as his assistant. (And possibly more?) Is this the chance Loki needed to become a hero at last, or is the trickster god dangerously close to unlimited power? And what happened to Stephen Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme? Down but not out, Stephen may just have one last play left in him—one that could shake the Marvel Universe to its core! But will it be enough to take back his title, with the life of someone he loves hanging in the balance?
Collects DOCTOR STRANGE (2015) #381-385.
VOTE LOKI
Loki is many things: god, trickster, brother, son, villain, even hero. Now he wants to add one more title to the list: President of the United States! That's right, the God of Lies wants to be ruler of the free world! But is this just another scheme? One fact is certain: With Loki's winning smile and silver tongue on the campaign trail, this election just got a lot more interesting! He'll soon have the American people eating out of the palm of his hand, but can would-be President Laufeyson sway the media? And what will be his response when the heroes of Earth launch their attack ad? A crisis in Latveria offers Loki the chance to demonstrate his foreign policy... but surely he wouldn't cause a national catastrophe just for a little good press? Would he?
Collects VOTE LOKI (2016) #1-4, material from JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #85, AVENGERS (1963) #300.
KING THOR
One last ride with the almighty lord of Asgard! Jason Aaron reunites with Esad Ribić to conclude the epic saga they began in THOR: GOD OF THUNDER! Seven years ago, Aaron and Ribić introduced the Thor of the far future—All-Father of a broken realm and a dying universe—as he stood in battle against Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, wielder of All-Black the Necrosword. But now that nefarious blade has returned, in the hands of Thor’s all-time-greatest enemy: his adopted brother, Loki! It’s time for one final, cataclysmic showdown—but even worse is still to come as the ultimate end of all things grows near! A who’s who of Aaron’s past THOR collaborators, along with a few surprise guests, stop by to bring down the curtain on a glorious era in thunderous style!
Collects KING THOR (2019) #1-4.
