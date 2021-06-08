Start Your Loki Reading with These Comic Stories

Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android!

Save up to 72% off on digital collections and issues starring the God of Mischief and the Prince of Lies—Loki.

Loki’s sorcery and deceptions have long been legend in Asgard, where he lives as a reigning immortal in Odin’s court. The lost son of a Frost Giant king, Loki was raised by the All-Father yet still lashes out as a black sheep. Dangerous and mirthful, he wears many faces. Read a few of our favorites below, all intro comic stories to help get you acquainted.

Enjoy your new digital comics and trades in the cutting-edge reader of the Marvel Comics App, available on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices. Once purchased, all of your stories are accessible through your personal library, and can be read anytime, anywhere.

Sale ends June 20, so act now!

Loki is—Earth’s Mightiest Hero?! After dying a grisly death in WAR OF THE REALMS, the reborn Trickster learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now Loki has a whole new set of responsibilities—and his brother Thor isn’t about to let him walk away from them. Restless with his new duties, Loki seeks out the advice of the closest thing Midgard has to a king—Tony Stark, the Invincible Iron Man! Close enough, right? But it turns out that Shellhead isn’t too happy to see Loki on account of all that stuff he did in the past. Now the God of Mischief/Stories/Evil/Chaos has to outsmart the cleverest man on Earth—or die (again) trying. Meanwhile, could Thor be hatching a mischievous plot of his own?

Collects LOKI (2019) #1-5, material from WAR OF THE REALMS: OMEGA (2019) #1.