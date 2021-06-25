Moon Knight Keeps the Faith
Look inside Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's new 'Moon Knight' #1!
The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible.
The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people.
Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god.
But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known—Moon Knight will keep the faith.
Arriving at your local comic shop on July 21 is MOON KNIGHT #1.
Written by Jed MacKay with art by Alessandro Cappuccio, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, and letters by VC's Cory Petit, this new Marc Spector story is set to eclipse all others.
Don't have faith?
Look inside issue #1 right now to find out for yourself.