Looking back on 2022 from Marvel Unlimited

In addition to the feature updates to Marvel Unlimited, 2022 saw an explosion of exclusive comics to the Marvel Unlimited app with Infinity Comics. When we launched Infinity Comics, we were excited about their potential, but wow - the way you embraced these comics blew us away. The amazing team at Marvel published over 350 infinity comics in 2022 which drove over 2.2 million Infinity Comics read by you, the Marvel Unlimited community! Amazing! Stay tuned as we'll be sharing some more fun end of the year numbers within Marvel Unlimited on Marvel.com before the New Year.

As we look to 2023, you can expect to see the Marvel Unlimited momentum continue with not only more great comics to read but also new features rolled out in the app, like expanding the Grid view throughout the app and more! Thank you to the entire Marvel Unlimited community for a great 2022. We hope you've enjoyed this past year of comics and look forward to even more next year.

Happy holidays and Happy New Year from everyone at Marvel and Marvel Unlimited!

Start your comics journey with Marvel Unlimited! Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this award-winning experience for yourself to unlock over 30,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!