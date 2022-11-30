Hulkling and Wiccan Are Back in Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

Not long ago, Wiccan accidentally created a reality where he and Hulkling fell in love with other people in 2021’s app-exclusive series HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC. Now, their world is back to normal—so how is it that Hulkling’s alternate universe boyfriend Goebig is at their door asking for help? And how will Wiccan handle the competition for his husband’s heart?

Trujillo returns for a continuation of that story in a jam-packed arc that promises sweeping romance, adventure, and, of course, cosmic stakes.

Grab your first look at LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25, and continue the story weekly with fresh chapters each Thursday only on the Marvel Unlimited app!