'Love Unlimited': Captain Marvel and War Machine Go on Vacation

Captain Marvel and War Machine’s relationship has seen many ups and downs. But currently this power couple is facing a major down—especially since Rhodey has been plagued by sleep terrors. And it’s left them in a major funk, even after talking to their best friends Tony Stark and Spider-Woman. Maybe a lavish vacation across space can rekindle their love? Or, has this relationship finally burned out?

