New to Infinity Comics: Romance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy Couples in Weekly Stories

What do you both think is so unique about Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger’s story?

NADIA SHAMMAS: I love that they have this history of just kind of flitting in and out of each other's lives, and each time it's so instantly intense. It makes sense though—they share this connection, this innate understanding of each other's position. It's what makes their dynamic so uncertain and exciting.

NATACHA BUSTOS: I think of them as that kind of love relationship that some teenagers have in the summer, when they meet that person they like only once a year and everything is new and different from their usual routine.

What is your Ms. Marvel fandom? Any comic runs or creators you especially love?

NADIA SHAMMAS: Personally, I am a Kamala/Miles Morales fan, although I might be tempted to change teams after working on this project! G. Willow Wilson got me into Marvel Comics, so I will always admire what G. Willow did with Ms. Marvel forever. That first run from 2014-2015 was just groundbreaking.

NATACHA BUSTOS: That first run from G. Willow, Adrian Alphona, and Jake Wyatt was groundbreaking for me too. I hadn't read anything that fresh before, and I'm glad to see that the series has grown so much over the years. I also loved what Minkyu Jung and Saladin Ahmed were doing in MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL (2019). As an artist, I find Minkyu's drawings wonderful.