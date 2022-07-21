Teen Synthezoid Viv Vision Learns About the Human Emotion of Love
Viv stars in an all-new story arc by Marieke Nijkamp and Federico Sabbatini in romance anthology series ‘Love Unlimited.’
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Teen synthezoid—and daughter of the Vision—Viv Vision may see her unlucky streak in love turn around in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7! From creators Marieke Nijkamp, Federico Sabbatini, and Martina Fari comes the latest arc in the romance anthology series exclusive to the vertical Infinity Comics format.
Now, Viv Vision will be swept along on the world’s strangest first date by a cute hacktivist named CJ. There’s just one problem—CJ has no idea who Viv really is!
