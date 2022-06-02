Luciano Vecchio on Bringing Iceman to Infinity Comics

We spoke to the writer and artist about all things Iceman, including the hero’s life beyond Krakoa, current romantic interests, and what threats we can expect to see in this all-new four-part series.

This is your second time writing and drawing Iceman since his "New Year's Resolution" Infinity special. Where is Bobby—physically and mentally—at the top of this run?

LUCIANO VECCHIO: I wanted to focus on the adventures of Iceman as a solo Super Hero. He’s one of Marvel’s preeminent LGBTIQ+ characters so we’re exploring his world, love life, and adventures as an individual and not as part of a team. He’s taking a break from Krakoan life and finally moving to Los Angeles to have adventures on his own while enjoying a newfound popularity and visibility after the terraforming Mars stunt. And then, life happens. In this arc, “Omega” has a few different meanings.

Iceman is an Omega-level power player, especially in the Krakoan age. How will he adapt those abilities as a solo hero?

LUCIANO VECCHIO: We’ll see every aspect of Iceman’s arsenal of powers and techniques in high action adventures, which, by the way are a perfect fit for the Infinity Comics vertical scroll format. I had a blast drawing him in action! Iceman recently had a big role in reviving Mars, so what else can he do? Or even, what can’t he do? The question of what it means to be Omega-level, and what it means for Bobby specifically, how it affects his view of himself and his place in the mutant and super-heroic community, is one of the driving forces in this story. I went for a “compressed storytelling” style with a lot happening in each digital issue, to see him facing all kinds of monsters, villains, and even cosmic level threats!