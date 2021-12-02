Making 'The Marvels' with Kurt Busiek, Yildiray Cinar, and Tom Brevoort

We spoke with Busiek, Cinar and Brevoort about the unique genesis of THE MARVELS and what it takes to create a series that encompasses every character and aspect of the Marvel Universe.

Where did the general concept for THE MARVELS come from?

Kurt Busiek: Years back, when I was working on AVENGERS, there were people who wanted Spider-Man and Wolverine to join—which they’ve done since!—but I didn’t really like the idea. Still, I liked the concept of a book that would have lots of the major stars of Marvel, whether they belonged in a team together or not. I told Tom maybe there could be a book like that, one where multiple characters could come together, even if they’re not a team—and like in a Tom Clancy novel, there could be multiple threads, so characters could take part even if they didn’t meet the others.

The title that made the most sense to me was THE MARVELS, and I had some dumb idea about some mysterious new character—a controller who pulled all these characters together, like it or not. But that never seemed to gel right in my head, and I was busy on other things, so we never pursued it. Back then, anyway.

Tom Brevoort: The specific idea of the Siancong War goes back to the late 1990s when we were working on AVENGERS and other titles. The idea was first floated there as something that Kurt and Roger Stern and Mark Waid were going to establish across a few different titles. But it wound up not happening then—and now, 20 years later, there’s an even greater need for it timeline-wise. So we’re just doing it here, in THE MARVELS.

Busiek: The idea was to do a mini-crossover between IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, MARVEL UNIVERSE and maybe AVENGERS that was loosely called War Dragons, that would tell the story of a war in Siancong (back then still called Sin-Cong) over a span of years, since each of those books took place in a different time period. In MARVEL UNIVERSE we’d have seen the beginning of it, in SENTINEL OF LIBERTY we’d have seen the war at its height and in IRON MAN we’d see the modern-day repercussions.

Part of the idea was that we’d then have a fictional war that could serve as the place where Flash Thompson could have seen military service, where Iron Man’s origin could have taken place, stuff like that. Little did we know, back then, there’d be a real-world war in Afghanistan that’d run for 20 years…

Anyway. That didn’t go anywhere either, back then.