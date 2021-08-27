“The Last of the Marvels” Sees the Return of the First of the Marvels

The Silver Age star met his untimely end in 1982’s legendary DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL graphic novel. Will he make his grand return to combat this strange new threat and restore hope for Carol and the Captain Marvel name? Check out Artgerm’s variant cover below and don’t miss the reveal of the year in this exciting chapter of “Last of the Marvels” this November!



CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Main Cover by IBAN COELLO

Teaser Variant Cover by ARTGERM

Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM

On Sale 11/17!