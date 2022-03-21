March 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While Captain America and Iron Man are busy fending off a cataclysm, the Marvel Universe will bring back a few fan favorites, including reporter turned lethal protector Eddie Brock. Set in the character’s earliest days, VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 welcomes Venom co-creator David Michelinie back into the symbiote hive with open arms, as he and rising star Ivan Fiorelli unite to tell a new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger’s past, but hints at what’s to come in his future.

Likewise, legendary creator Larry Hama has teamed up with artist Andrea Di Vito for WOLVERINE: PATCH #1, which takes place before Hama's original run on WOLVERINE and finds the character knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some surprise revelations and characters, including Nick Fury, Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. — but that's not all for Logan this week! In X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5, his time-traveling mission is now behind him, and the truth will be revealed. But who — or WHAT — will remain as the Omega Wolverine?

Over in Jason Aaron and James Towe's AVENGERS FOREVER #4, the Goddesses of Thunder — Atli, Ellisiv and Frigg — are back, sailing the wild cosmic seas, chasing the thunder that echoes across universes…and hunting for fallen hammers. Shang-Chi will also be spending some quality time with his family in SHANG-CHI #10 by Gene Yang and Marcus To, where the only way to protect each other from certain death is together — but will his siblings be able to forgive him and forget the past? Meanwhile, Kamala Khan must fight to stop Qarin from taking over her life in MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4, even as she struggles to learn why Qarin wants revenge on her. Can Ms. Marvel stop her before it’s too late?

Welcome back Eddie Brock, find out who will remain as the Omega Wolverine and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #4

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN (2021) #5

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD (2022) #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN (2022) #3

DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE (2022) #3

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2021) #3

IRON MAN (2020) #18

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M (2022) #2

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT (2021) #4

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2

SHANG-CHI (2021) #10

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #21

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #19

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (2022) #1

WOLVERINE: PATCH (2022) #1

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE (2022) #5

New Collections

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: BORN IN BLOOD (2022) #0

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 2 (2021) #0

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE BATTLE FOR BRITAIN (2022) #0

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 10 (2022) #0

MARVEL-VERSE: AMERICA CHAVEZ (2022) #0

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3 (2021) #0

X-MEN BY PETER MILLIGAN: BLOOD OF APOCALYPSE (2021) #0

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

DEFENDERS #4

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

ETERNALS #8

EXCALIBUR #26

HULK #2

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

THE THING #2

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

X-FORCE #26

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #27

