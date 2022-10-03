Take a Look at Marvel's 2022 October Novels, Games, and Other Publications

When Skrull forces use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate Earth’s defenses, King T’Challa must delve into Wakanda’s scientific archives to determine which Super Heroes and Super Villains might be most at risk. With assistance from his brilliant sister, Shuri, the Black Panther explores the unique anatomical makeup of a vast range of super-powered individuals, unlocking the secrets behind their abilities.

Featuring exclusive anatomical cutaway illustrations created by concept artist Jonah Lobe (Skyrim, Fallout) and writing by Marc Sumerak (MARVEL Future Revolution) and Daniel Wallace (The Jedi Path), this deluxe book is a visually stunning journey into the powers of the Marvel Universe’s greatest characters. With over 100 unique illustrations, these beautifully illustrated cross sections combined with fascinating insights capture each Super Hero’s and Super Villain’s unique set of powers.