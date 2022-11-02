Marvel Reveals Its 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

And last but certainly not least, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 is back! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more in this spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and don't miss the chance to pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive in May!

