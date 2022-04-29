Marvel and ESPN Share Homage Covers Featuring NFL Draft Players

Go long, True Believers! ESPN and Marvel Comics have teamed up to craft special comic covers commemorating the 2022 NFL Draft!

As announced yesterday, players Matt Araiza, Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, Aidan Hutchinson, and Malik Willis got the Marvel treatment in four homage covers, recreating classic moments in Marvel history featuring Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Take a look here to compare the classic and the reimagined covers!