Marvel Celebrates Black History Month with Variant Covers, Backup Stories, and More

Last month at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics announced some of the exciting things coming your way as it celebrates Black History Month this February with various new series centered about Black heroes and creators and a new edition of Marvel’s Voices anthology series, MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER. Today, fans can discover more about the stories and creators that await in MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER, check out all four Black History Month Variant Covers, and learn about special Black History Month Backup Stories that will appear in select issues throughout February.

MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER #1 will feature five all-new stories spotlighting the iconic heroes of Wakanda and brought to life by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more!

“Ever since we first started bringing Marvel’s Voices into our comics back in 2020, it’s been so inspiring to see our stories grow and evolve, bringing up a fantastic lineup of new characters and creators,” said Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “Looking ahead to 2023, we’re excited to expand the anthology series to broaden our focus on characters and families, giving our writers, editors, and readers more stories and more characters in the grand tradition of MARVEL'S VOICES.”

In addition, Marvel’s Black History Month Variant Covers are back, giving some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists a chance to spotlight some of the most iconic Black super heroes in fiction. This year, fans can find these stunning covers on four titles and each issue will also have a special backup story starring that very character!