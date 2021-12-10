Marvel Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2022 with Three Titles
Pick up 'Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men,' 'Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom,' and 'Free Comic Book Day: Marvel’s Voices' at your local participating comic shop on May 7!
Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!
Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artists Dustin Weaver and Matteo Lolli, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will take the Marvel Universe by storm in 2022 and forever change the relationship between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will offer fans their first glimpse at Spider-Man’s new era and check in on the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on Venom!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include new and popular Marvel’s Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.
Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and don’t miss the chance to pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive on May 7!