Starting Today, Marvel Comics App Users Can Begin to Access Their Digital Libraries on Marvel Unlimited

Starting today, Marvel Comics app users can begin to access their digital comic libraries in the Marvel Unlimited app!

As previously announced, the Marvel Comics app will be shutting down on June 2, 2023. However, the ability to purchase comics has already been removed from the Marvel Comics app. Not to worry -- your digital purchases and redemptions in the Marvel Comics app will be made available to access on Marvel’s own digital comics subscription service, Marvel Unlimited. Note no subscription purchase will be required to access your previous Marvel Comics app library.

Between now and June 2, when you log into Marvel Unlimited with your Marvel account credentials, you’ll begin to see digital purchases on the “My Library” tab within the Marvel Unlimited app. You may not see all your digital purchases as we work to restore your library in full. Comics previously purchased in the Marvel Comics app should be completely restored by June 2.

Importantly, iOS users will need to link their Marvel Comics app to a Marvel account in order to access their full digital library prior to June 2. No action is required for Android users. For iOS users please follow these steps:

Go to the Marvel Comics app and sign in with your Marvel account credentials. If you do not already have a Marvel account, you can create one on Marvel.com.

If don’t see your digital comics: Once you have signed into the Marvel Comics app with your Marvel account credentials, next go to the store selection of the Marvel Comics app

Add any item to your wish list ( Note : Adding any item to your wish list is a required step to ensure your account is properly linked)

: Adding any item to your wish list is a required step to ensure your account is properly linked) If you have any previous purchases made in the Marvel Comics app while not being signed into a Marvel account: Select Restore Purchases from the home page dropdown menu in the Marvel Comics app

Click here for more info and instructions on how to create and link a Marvel account, or see our FAQ for details on how to confirm if your digital comics purchases are currently linked.



Not familiar with Marvel Unlimited?

Marvel Unlimited is home to over 30,000 digital comics, with new titles added weekly for paid subscribers. Older back catalog issues are added weekly on Thursdays too, building out an expansive library that spans 80+ years of Marvel Comics history. In addition to event reading guides, curated starting points, and editor-recommended series, the Marvel Unlimited app is also home to Marvel’s Infinity Comics—the app’s exclusive lineup of vertical comics that drop new issues (or series) weekly.

Marvel Unlimited subscriptions are available for purchase on the app. For a limited time, we are offering a subscription to Marvel Unlimited for only $5 per month for the first 12 months. Use code UNLIMITED at checkout! Offer is valid for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers through June 30, 2023 at 11:59PM ET. Note a paid subscription to Marvel Unlimited Subscription is not required to view your prior Marvel Comics app digital comics library. (Additional terms and conditions apply.)

CELEBRATE FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

And, on Saturday, May 10, Marvel Unlimited will also participate in this year’s Free Comic Book Day! Digital versions of the “Free Comic Book Day” specials will be available to Marvel Unlimited paid subscribers on May 10. Marvel fans who are not Marvel Unlimited paid subscribers, stay tuned to Marvel.com on May 10 for an exclusive code to redeem all four Free Comic Book Day comics via marvel.com/redeem! See the entire slate of 2023’s “Free Comic Book Day” specials all setting the stage for the biggest upcoming stories in Marvel Comics.

WHAT'S COMING TO MARVEL UNLIMITED IN MAY

See the new comics hitting Marvel Unlimited this month for subscribers, from all-new series, special releases, exclusive Infinity Comics, and more.

WEEK OF MAY 1

ALL-OUT AVENGERS (2022) #5

AVENGERS: BEYOND (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #3

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

INCREDIBLE HULK 347 FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1

MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #5

MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE (2023) #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #3

SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #28

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE BLADE (2022) #2

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #18

WARLOCK: REBIRTH (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

WEEKLY INFINITY COMICS

AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #44

“FRIDAY FUNNIES” NEW SERIES INFINITY COMIC #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC #1

LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #48

MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #51

ROCKET RACCOON & GROOT: TALL TAILS INFINITY COMIC #11-20

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #48

WHO IS...? ADAM WARLOCK INFINITY COMIC #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #85

WEEK OF MAY 8

AVENGERS (2018) #65

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #9

DARK WEB FINALE (2023) #1

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES (2023) #1

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

LEGION OF X (2022) #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #20

NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #2

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #1

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #1

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

WEEKLY INFINITY COMICS

AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #45

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC #2

LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #49

MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #52

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #49

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #86

WEEK OF MAY 15

ALIEN (2022) #6

AVENGERS: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #8

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME (2023) #2

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE (2023) #1

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #14

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #10

DAREDEVIL (2022) #8

GHOST RIDER (2022) #11

GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #4

HELLCAT (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

JOE FIXIT (2023) #2

MOON GIRL (2022) #3

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #5

RED GOBLIN (2023) #1

SECRET INVASION (2022) #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #31

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE (2022) #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #5

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #19

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #6

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

WEEKLY INFINITY COMICS

AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #46

“FRIDAY FUNNIES” NEW SERIES INFINITY COMIC #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC #3

LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #50

MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #53

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN INFINITY COMIC #1-21

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #50

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #87

WEEK OF MAY 22

AVENGERS (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #14

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #46

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA (2023) #1

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

DAREDEVIL & ECHO (2023) #1 SAME DAY RELEASE!

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #4

HULK (2021) #12

IRON MAN (2022) #3

MARAUDERS (2022) #11

MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER (2023) #1

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT (2022) #3

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON (2022) #3

MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT (2023) #1

NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #1

SILK (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #4

STAR WARS (2020) #31

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #31

STORM (2023) #1 SAME DAY RELEASE!

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #25 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

WASP (2023) #2

WOLVERINE (2020) #30

X-MEN (2021) #19

X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #3

WEEKLY INFINITY COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE INFINITY COMIC #1-14

AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #47

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC #4

LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #51

MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #54

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #51

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #88

WEEK OF MAY 29

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #129

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN (2023) #1

CARNAGE (2022) #10

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

DEADPOOL (2022) #4

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #4

GROOT (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

HALLOWS’ EVE (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #1

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE (2022) #4

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #4

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE (2023) #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #4

SHE-HULK (2022) #10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #29

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #4

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS (2022) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #20

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1 SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE!

THOR (2020) #31

TIGER DIVISION (2022) #4

WEEKLY INFINITY COMICS