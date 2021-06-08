Comics
Published June 8, 2021
Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2021 Eisner Awards
'Daredevil,' 'Black Widow,' 'X of Swords,' and more—look through the full list of Marvel nods!
Announced earlier today, Marvel comics and creators have been nominated for four 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards!
Recognizing the finest comic books distributed in the United States, the Eisner Award jury selects nominees in over two dozen categories, the winners of which are announced each year at a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con.
Here are the House of Ideas nominees...
Best Continuing Series: DAREDEVIL, by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Marco Checchetto, DAREDEVIL
In addition to these nominations, six Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, which includes the following Marvel series! The nominees are...
Best Writer: Jonathan Hickman, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN, X-MEN
Best Writer: Chip Zdarsky, DAREDEVIL, X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR
Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko, Marvel Variants
Best Coloring: Dave Stewart, SPIDER-MAN #4-5
Best Coloring: Matt Wilson, THOR
Best Lettering: Clayton Cowles, MORBIUS, X OF SWORDS
Congratulations to all the nominees!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more! Pax et Justitia!