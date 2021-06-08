Comics
Published June 8, 2021

Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2021 Eisner Awards

'Daredevil,' 'Black Widow,' 'X of Swords,' and more—look through the full list of Marvel nods!

by Marvel

Announced earlier today, Marvel comics and creators have been nominated for four 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards!

Recognizing the finest comic books distributed in the United States, the Eisner Award jury selects nominees in over two dozen categories, the winners of which are announced each year at a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. 

Here are the House of Ideas nominees...

Best Continuing Series: DAREDEVIL, by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

Best New Series: BLACK WIDOW, by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande 

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Marco Checchetto, DAREDEVIL

Best Coloring: Marte GraciaX OF SWORDS: CREATIONX OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTIONX OF SWORDS: STASIS 

In addition to these nominations, six Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, which includes the following Marvel series! The nominees are...

Best Writer: Jonathan HickmanGIANT-SIZE X-MENX-MEN 

Best Writer: Chip Zdarsky, DAREDEVIL, X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR

Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko, Marvel Variants

Best Coloring: Dave StewartSPIDER-MAN #4-5 

Best Coloring: Matt Wilson, THOR 

Best Lettering: Clayton Cowles, MORBIUS, X OF SWORDS 

Congratulations to all the nominees! 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more! Pax et Justitia!

In this article: Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Elektra (Elektra Natchios), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), X-Men, X of Swords, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man (Peter Parker)