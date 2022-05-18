Comics
Published May 18, 2022

Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2022 Eisner Awards

'Immortal Hulk,' 'Strange Academy,' 'It's Jeff' and more—look through the full list of Marvel's Eisner nods!

by Meagan Damore

Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2022 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 16 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Publication for Teens.

Every year, The Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 22 in a gala awards ceremony. 

Check out Marvel's 2022 nominees below:

Best Continuing Series: IMMORTAL HULK by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and more

IMMORTAL HULK #46 cover by Alex Ross

Best Limited Series: BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR by Daniel Warren Johnson

BETA RAY BILL #5 cover by Daniel Warren Johnson

Best Single Issue/One-Shot: MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1, edited by Darren Shan (with Kat Gregorowicz)

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 cover by Jim Cheung

Best Publication for Teens: STRANGE ACADEMY by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos

STRANGE ACADEMY #12 cover by Humberto Ramos

Best Penciller/Inker: Esad Ribic, ETERNALS

ETERNALS #7 cover by Esad Ribic

Best Cover Artist: Alex Ross, BLACK PANTHER, CAPTAIN AMERICA, CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN, IMMORTAL HULK, IRON MAN, THE U.S. OF THE MARVELS

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30 cover by Alex Ross

Best Digital Comic: IT'S JEFF by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru

IT'S JEFF #1 cover by Gurihiru

Best Comics-Related Book: FANTASTIC FOUR NO. 1: PANEL BY PANEL by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, and Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

FANTASTIC FOUR NO. 1: PANEL BY PANEL cover

Best Publication Design: MARVEL COMICS LIBRARY: SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edited by Steve Korté (TASCHEN)

SPIDER-MAN. VOL. 1. 1962–1964 (XL EDITION) and SPIDER-MAN. VOL. 1. 1962–1964 (COLLECTOR’S EDITION)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old): MARVEL COMICS LIBRARY: SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: 1962–1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edited by Steve Korté (TASCHEN) and STERANKO NICK FURY: AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D. ARTISAN EDITION, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)

In addition to these nominations, five Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, including their Marvel series. Marvel wishes to congratulate the following nominees:

Best Writer: Ram V, VENOM

Best Writer/Artist: Daniel Warren Johnson, BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR

Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel, Women’s History Month variant covers

Best Coloring: Matt Wilson, ETERNALS, THOR, WOLVERINE

Best Lettering: Clayton Cowles, DAREDEVIL, ETERNALS, KING IN BLACK, STRANGE ACADEMY, VENOM, X-MEN

All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote in the Eisner Awards. The deadline for voting is June 8.

Congratulations to all the nominees! 

