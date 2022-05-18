Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2022 Eisner Awards

In addition to these nominations, five Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, including their Marvel series. Marvel wishes to congratulate the following nominees:

Best Writer/Artist: Daniel Warren Johnson, BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR

Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel, Women’s History Month variant covers

All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote in the Eisner Awards. The deadline for voting is June 8.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

