Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for the 2023 Eisner Awards
'Daredevil,' 'She-Hulk,' 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham,' and more—look through the full list of Marvel's Eisner nods!
Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2023 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.
Every year, the Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony.
Check out Marvel's 2023 nominees below:
Best Short Story: "Good Morning" by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins in MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4
Best Single Issue/One-Shot: MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD #3 by Ann Nocenti, Jim Zub, Dan Slott, Erica Schultz, Stefano Raffaele, David Lopez, and Djibril Morissette-Phan
Best Continuing Series: SHE-HULK by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa
Best Limited Series: MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham
In addition to these nominations, five Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, including their Marvel series. Marvel wishes to congratulate the following nominees:
Best Writer: Chip Zdarsky, DAREDEVIL
Best Cover Artist: Alex Ross, FANTASTIC FOUR, BLACK PANTHER
Best Coloring: Jordie Bellaire, ANT-MAN, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE
Best Lettering: Todd Klein, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE
All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote in the Eisner Awards. The deadline for voting is June.
Congratulations to all the nominees!
