Published May 17, 2023

Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for the 2023 Eisner Awards

'Daredevil,' 'She-Hulk,' 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham,' and more—look through the full list of Marvel's Eisner nods!

by Meagan Damore

Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2023 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.

Every year, the Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony. 

Check out Marvel's 2023 nominees below:

Best Short Story: "Good Morning" by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins in MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 cover by Rod Reis
MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 cover by Rod Reis

Best Short Story: "You Get It" by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto in AMAZING FANTASY #1000

Amazing Fantasy (2022) #1000 cover by John Romita Jr.

Best Single Issue/One-Shot: MARY JANE & BLACK CAT BEYOND by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND (2022) #1 cover by J. Scott Campbell

Best Single Issue/One-Shot: MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD #3 by Ann NocentiJim ZubDan SlottErica SchultzStefano RaffaeleDavid Lopez, and Djibril Morissette-Phan

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2022) #3 cover by Frank Cho

Best Continuing Series: DAREDEVIL by Chip ZdarskyMarco Checchetto, and Rafael De Latorre

DAREDEVIL (2022) #1 cover by Marco Checchetto

Best Continuing Series: SHE-HULK by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa

SHE-HULK (2022) #3 cover by Jen Bartel

Best Limited Series: MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE (2022) #1 cover by Mark Buckingham

Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel, SHE-HULK

SHE-HULK (2022) #8 cover by Jen Bartel

In addition to these nominations, five Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, including their Marvel series. Marvel wishes to congratulate the following nominees:

Best Writer: Chip Zdarsky, DAREDEVIL

Best Cover Artist: Alex Ross, FANTASTIC FOUR, BLACK PANTHER

Best Coloring: Jordie Bellaire, ANT-MAN, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE

Best Lettering: Todd Klein, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE

All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote in the Eisner Awards. The deadline for voting is June.

Congratulations to all the nominees! 

