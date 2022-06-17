Marvel Comics to Publish New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Stories

Today, Marvel Entertainment announced the PLANET OF THE APES franchise is returning to Marvel Comics with all-new stories starting in early 2023! The legendary science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys.



Marvel Comics and PLANET OF THE APES have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published PLANET OF THE APES stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published ADVENTURES ON THE PLANET OF THE APES, full-color adaptations of the iconic Planet of the Apes films.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!” Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said. “The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!”



Details on upcoming PLANET OF THE APES comic book titles, collections, reprints, and creative teams will be shared at a later date. Until then, fans can check out an all-new teaser by Salvador Larroca!