Marvel Creators on Their Favorite Marvel Couples

Ahead of Valentine's Day, hear from a handful of creators about the Marvel couples and love stories they just can't get enough of!

“First, my favorite classic couple of all time: Jean Grey and Scott Summers. I really love their cute vanilla relationship, but I have to admit that Scott and Emma Frost have something special too. It's not just the fact that they're both freaking gorgeous, they bring the drama that we love.”