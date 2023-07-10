Marvel's Halloween Trick-or-Read Returns with Five Great Titles

Halloween is the time for creepy costumes, delicious candy, and thanks to Marvel, thrilling comic books!

This October, Marvel Comics is back with another year of "TRICK-OR-READ," the popular retailer event that gives fans a chance to pick up copies of bestselling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines. This year’s selections feature something for every reader including perfect entry points for newcomers and young children!

In the same spirit as Free Comic Book Day, local participating comic shops will celebrate Halloween with a spellbinding trip to the Marvel Universe with these five free titles.