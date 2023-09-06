Marvel's Most Iconic Super Hero Proposals

VISION AND SCARLET WITCH

When Scarlet Witch and Vision were taken captive during the Kree-Skrull War, Wanda Maximoff kicked off their relationship by kissing the android Avenger. After that auspicious beginning, an unlikely romance blossomed between these two longtime Avengers as the Vision began to understand his emotions.

Scarlet Witch took some time away while studying under Agatha Harkness, but when she returned, Vision proposed to her in GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS (1974) #4 by Steve Englehart and Don Heck. After being married in a ceremony alongside Mantis and the Cotati Swordsman doppelganger, Vision and Wanda took some time away from the Avengers and moved to the suburbs.

The couple also had a pair of twin sons, but these children were later revealed to be aspects of Mephsito given life through Wanda's reality-warping power. During this time, the Vision was also destroyed and rebuilt as an emotionless machine, leading the pair to split up for good. Despite their continued personal struggles, these veteran Avengers are still friends today.