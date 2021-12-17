This Week’s Infinity Comics

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Hawkeyes Clint Barton and Kate Bishop defend their neighborhood, Wolverine (tries) to get into the holiday spirit, Deadpool pulls off a prison break, and Spider-Man’s trust Spider-Bot tussles with none other than M.O.D.O.K.!

This week’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics can be read on Marvel Unlimited now. Get a sneak peek at this week’s new Infinity Comics below!