New Infinity Comics This Week

LIFE OF WOLVERINE INFINITY COMIC #1

Jean Grey scans Wolverine’s mind, bringing us along with her through the memories of the mutant known as Logan, James Howlett, Weapon X, Wolverine, and more!

Kick off ten-part Infinity Comics series LIFE OF WOLVERINE! Creators Jim Zub, Ramon Bachs, and Java Tartaglia depict Logan’s complex (and usually jumbled) history for the first time ever in chronological order. A definitive timeline from first SNIKT! to Wolverine’s current state on Krakoa, each chapter of LIFE OF WOLVERINE will run parallel to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE as they release in comic shops. As the time-shredding, ten-part saga unfolds in print, readers can witness Wolverine’s complete history across ten chapters on the Marvel Unlimited app. Read issue #1 right now, and return for new chapters every Thursday!