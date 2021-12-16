'Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus' Celebrates the Historic Debut of Spider-Man

Where were you in June of 1962?

We know where Spider-Man was: making his historic debut in AMAZING FANTASY #15. But that wasn't the only thing going on in that all-important month in Marvel history... Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank Pym donned his cybernetic helmet, becoming Ant-Man. The FF squared off against Namor and Doctor Doom. Kid Colt mixed it up with the Circus of Crime. Millie the Model got mixed up in more Hanover hijinks. Patsy and Hedy worked on their frenemy-ship. Star-crossed lovers dealt with the ups and downs of romance, all while tales of horror and fantasy stories crept from the pages of titles like Strange Tales.