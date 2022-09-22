Memorable Moments in Marvel Lettering

From dialogue and word balloons to epic fight scenes with bombastic sound effects, lettering plays a crucial role in comic book storytelling. Letterers bring words and artwork together through a range of skills, including traditional and digital calligraphy, graphic design, and their own storytelling sensibilities. From writing out the words in a comic book to rendering sounds as onomatopoeia, lettering is the so-called ‘Invisible Art’ of comics and plays a critical role in any satisfying reading experience.

As part of our month-long celebration of lettering, we’re taking a closer look at some great examples of lettering from across Marvel history. Let’s dig into how the lettering on these pages works as an essential part of the story.

PROFESSOR XAVIER IS A JERK

In one of the X-Men’s most memorable pages, Kitty Pryde proclaims, “Professor Xavier is a jerk!” at the start of UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #168 by Chris Claremont, Paul Smith, Bob Wiacek, Glynis Wein, and letterer Tom Orzechowski. This moment occurred shortly after Xavier told Pryde she would be transferring from the main X-Men team to the New Mutants, a team of younger heroes who were closer to her age.

Although Xavier eventually let Kitty stay with the adult X-Men team, this page perfectly captures the youthful petulance of the teenage mutant in this moment. With Orzechowski’s oversized lettering, these words simultaneously serve as Kitty’s dialogue and as the attention-grabbing title page of the issue, creating an image that perfectly captures Kitty’s emotional state.