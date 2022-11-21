Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Turkey Dumplings

Give your turkey leftovers a makeover!

In the latest issue from Marvel’s culinary crossover series, T.E.S.T. KITCHEN THANKSGIVING SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC, Chef Anna Ameyama shows us a delicious new recipe for the day after Thanksgiving. Calling all agents: You can make Anna’s turkey dumplings too!

A monthly series from Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics lineup, T.E.S.T. KITCHEN follows high-end chef Anna and her appetizing adventures with super-powered heroes. And, each issue of this app-exclusive series features a recipe by series writer and Michelin Star chef Paul Eschbach!

[RELATED: Chef Anna Ameyama Is a Culinary Super Hero in Infinity Comics Series ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’]

Now, it’s time to head to the kitchen! Grab the full recipe below to whip up some holiday weekend turkey dumplings. And we want to know how you do. Post your photo or video on Instagram or Twitter with the #MarvelMission hashtag for the chance to be featured in our round-up of favorites!

You have one month to complete your task.