Marvel Moms in Action

On Mother’s Day, we take time to recognize the outstanding moms in our life—and there are no exceptions in the Marvel Universe! Last year, we celebrated six Marvel Moms, and this year, we’re celebrating five more moms with their super-powered moments!

Let’s take a moment to highlight these multifaceted women from the world of Marvel Comics.

[RELATED: Celebrate Mother's Day with 6 Special Super Heroes]

In SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #4, Jessica—very pregnant and having contractions—was in space at the Alpha Flight Intergalactic Hospital when Skrull rebels attacked. After delivering her son Gerry via C-section, Jessica commanded the doctor to “close me up” and, before passing out, proceeded to blast every Skrull she laid eyes on. She would need that strength and tenacity to handle her active son—especially when he manifested his own super-powers!