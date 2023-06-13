Marvel Mourns the Loss of John Romita Sr.

John Romita Sr. was a pillar of the Marvel Universe. As an artist and art director, his talent defined decades of Marvel’s most well-known storytelling, spanning hundreds of unforgettable comics that brought now iconic characters like Wolverine, Black Widow, the Punisher, Kingpin, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Mary Jane to life.

Millions came to know Marvel through his art, and millions more came to know Peter Parker through the unmistakable bold brushwork Romita brought to his pages.

Known fondly to many as “Jazzy” John Romita in the Marvel Bullpen, his kindness, grace, and vision will always be remembered, and his influence will continue to shape generations of artists to come at Marvel and beyond.

The Marvel family has lost one of its legends, and we mourn the loss of a creative giant. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones as we remember his legacy.