MARVEL Puzzle Quest Celebrates Doop PVP Day with His Top 5 Comic Appearances

Everyone's favorite floating green being is set to bring their specific brand of odd appeal to MARVEL Puzzle Quest and the world will never be the same. As MARVEL Puzzle Quest celebrates their 9 year anniversary this month, Doop is not only one of the newest characters to join the game, but also set to have his own PVP Day on Sunday, October 9th! Check out the full list of anniversary festivities for ways to score additional bonuses throughout the month of October. In the meantime, what better way to celebrate Doop's in-game arrival than with a look back at the character's greatest comic appearances?

Doop debuted back in 2001's X-FORCE #116 thanks to Peter Milligan and Mike Allred. At that point, the title had been rejuvenated to revolve around a new crew of media savvy mutant heroes who were not feared and hated, but adored and loved by the public. Though the squad had an incredibly high mortality rate, Doop was always there, floating around, filming adventures and making secret moves behind the scenes. Over the course of the next two decades, Doop has left his mark on the comic landscape in a variety of books, most of which have been penned by his co-creator Milligan!