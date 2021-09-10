Marvel Remembers the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in ‘The Four Fives’

Read THE FOUR FIVES (2021) #1 for free on Marvel.com, Marvel Unlimited, the Marvel Comics App, or comiXology.

In remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of our brave first responders—Marvel presents THE FOUR FIVES (2021) #1, an all-new comics story by writer Joe Quesada and artist John Romita Jr..

‘The Four Fives’ is a tribute coming after AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #36, the story that creators J. Michael Straczynski and Romita Jr. told twenty years ago as a direct response to the tragedy, and heroism, of 9/11.

"When we first started speaking to John about what he wanted to work on upon his return to Marvel, crafting a story honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was very important to him,” says Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “As New Yorkers who were all here that fateful day, we're proud to present the ‘The Four Fives’ and do our part to help memorialize the men and women who sacrificed their lives two decades ago in a way only our comics can."