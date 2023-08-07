Marvel's Stormbreakers Soar Alongside Captain America in New Covers

Next month kicks off a new era for Marvel's Sentinel of Liberty in CAPTAIN AMERICA #1!

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Stracyznski and superstar artist Jesús Saiz's CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 launches a saga that spans Steve Rogers' entire history as an evil that took root in his youth reemerges to threaten his future!

To celebrate the new launch, the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers have depicted Cap jumping into action alongside his fellow heroes in the latest monthly Stormbreakers variant cover program. Warming up for his new adventures with a wide range of heroes including Blade, Ironheart, Moon Knight, and more, these star-spangled team-ups will grace stands throughout September.

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.