Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight the Amazing Animals of the Marvel Universe in New Covers

This August, the Super Hero pets of the Marvel Universe will assemble to rescue one of their own from Kraven the Hunter in MARVEL UNLEASHED! The new limited series by writer Kyle Starks and Jesús Hervás will star Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and their scrappy new ally D-Dog.

To celebrate this new era for this extraordinary team of animal heroes, the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers have depicted them in action in the latest monthly Stormbreakers variant cover program! Throughout August, see your favorite super heroes alongside a super hero’s best friend as these furry and feathered icons return to save the world once more!

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.