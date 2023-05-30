Marvel's Stormbreakers Take a Trip Through X-Men History in New Variant Covers

This year marks 60 thrilling years of both the Avengers and the X-Men! In June, the 2023 class of Marvel Stormbreakers will celebrate the Avengers with stunning new variant covers - and come July, it’s the mutants’ turn!

Just as the X-Men enter FALL OF X, an unpredictable new era for Marvel’s Merry Mutants, revisit your favorite time periods from throughout X-history in eight stunning covers that will adorn Marvel’s hottest titles in July. Marvel’s elite artists have delivered fresh takes on classic moments in the mutant mythos including Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost’s fabulous debut, Rogue joining the team, the rise of the Sentinels, and more.

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today!

As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.