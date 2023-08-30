Marvel's Stormbreakers Unleash the Zombie Apocalypse in New Variant Covers
Check out the October collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers that bring the Marvel Zombies to life.
This October, the undead overtake the Marvel Universe in MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD!
The four-issue limited series will feature shocking tales by creators from throughout the industry, all set in a world where your favorite heroes were helpless against an ever-growing horde of zombies! It’s going to be a gloriously gory dose of unimaginable horror, and Marvel’s Stormbreakers are joining the fun as well with October’s line of Stormbreakers Variant Covers! Just in time for the Halloween season, see Marvel’s most inventive artists tap into true terror with haunting depictions of flesh-eating monstrosities!
Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.
On Sale 10/4
BLACK PANTHER #5 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
On Sale 10/11
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
VENOM #26 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
On Sale 10/18
DAREDEVIL #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
MOON KNIGHT #28 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
On Sale 10/25
CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
X-MEN #27 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo
Check out all eight covers now and pick them up at your local comic shop this October!
