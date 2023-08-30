Marvel's Stormbreakers Unleash the Zombie Apocalypse in New Variant Covers

This October, the undead overtake the Marvel Universe in MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD!

The four-issue limited series will feature shocking tales by creators from throughout the industry, all set in a world where your favorite heroes were helpless against an ever-growing horde of zombies! It’s going to be a gloriously gory dose of unimaginable horror, and Marvel’s Stormbreakers are joining the fun as well with October’s line of Stormbreakers Variant Covers! Just in time for the Halloween season, see Marvel’s most inventive artists tap into true terror with haunting depictions of flesh-eating monstrosities!

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.