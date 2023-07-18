Marvel Heroes Dive into This Month's Hottest Comic Issues in New Marvel Super Stories Variant Covers
A new monthly variant cover series starting in October depicts characters reading one of the most anticipated comics of that month.
Every month, Marvel fans experience thrilling new tales of the Marvel Universe. And now, your favorite characters can enjoy them too, in a new variant cover program coming this October!
Dubbed MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS, this new monthly program will depict iconic heroes reading one of the most buzzed about new issues on sale that same month. These new covers celebrate the interconnected and familial warmth of Marvel comic storytelling and will be drawn by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists. This fantastic artwork of the MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS can also be used as a helpful marketing tool for comic shops by pointing customers to what are sure to be the most talked about titles!
MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS kicks off in October with prolific Marvel artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover for IMMORTAL THOR #3. See Thor kicking back to experience the wonder and revelations behind Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s mythology-shattering G.O.D.S. #1!
IMMORTAL THOR #3
Written by AL EWING
Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
Super Stories Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
On Sale 10/25
Check it out now and stay tuned for more MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the months ahead!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.