The Marvel Universe's 8 Biggest Hero vs. Hero Fights

In her quest to create a new Darkhold, Agatha Harkness will give readers a few hero vs. hero fights for the ages. For the upcoming CONTEST OF CHAOS, which takes place across several of this summer's annuals, Harkness will pit Marvel's do-gooders against each other. With that event officially set to kick off this month, let's revisit eight of the biggest hero fights in Marvel Universe history.

Hulk vs. Wolverine: Round One

When new heroes get introduced, there's a fair chance they'll end up fighting an existing powerhouse to show off their strength. That proved true for Wolverine when he debuted in INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #181, where he waged a three-way battle against the Hulk and Wendigo and established himself as a formidable, morally ambiguous fighter.

Wolverine's original battle with Hulk is so iconic that several different books have since paid homage to the conflict. For example, ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VS. HULK (2005) saw the titular heroes face off once again, with incredibly brutal results. The battle's longest lasting legacy, though, is undoubtedly introducing Wolverine to the Marvel Universe.