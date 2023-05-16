The Marvel Universe Mourns One of Its Brightest Stars...

It’s an ending no fan was expecting! On sale May 31, the highly-anticipated AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 will see Ms. Marvel make a heroic sacrifice in the ultimate Marvel Comics manner.

As an Oscorp intern, Kamala Khan has been a pivotal supporting character in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and it’s all been leading to this monumental moment for Kamala to save the entire Marvel Universe!

Officially revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the character’s everlasting legacy and this storyline will continue in July with a special one-shot, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL, an essential issue crafted by an all-star lineup of talent including the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book CHAMPIONS.

In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes.

The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars!