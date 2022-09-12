Marvel Unlimited Celebrates One Year of Infinity Comics
The Marvel Unlimited app celebrates one year of its exclusive Infinity Comics lineup! Last year marked the debut of these vertical series and specials from some of Marvel’s top creators, including Jonathan Hickman, Kelly Thompson, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Alyssa Wong, and more!
Every single week, Marvel Unlimited app readers enjoy all-new stories that are ideal for phone and tablet, from epic Avengers tales, X-Men anthologies, to the adventures of Jeff the Land Shark. Marvel’s Infinity Comics span a range of genres and characters, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And, in its first year alone, the Infinity Comics lineup has grown to over 350 issues, with more stories and series dropping daily.
Read up on some of our top-read series on the app, and stay tuned to Marvel.com for more breaking announcements around Infinity Comics!
X-MEN UNLIMITED
The mutants of earth have risen up and founded the nation of Krakoa…but that has not meant any less trouble for them. An all-star cast of creators including Jonathan Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Steve Orlando, Karla Pacheco and more bring you rotating adventures of the various mutants of the world plus their friends and allies!
AVENGERS UNLIMITED
Avengers Assemble! Every single week Earth’s Mightiest Heroes step into an all-new adventure from the furthest corners of our planet to the vast reaches of space. Currently, creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict. Start “Kaiju War” on the app today.
HULKLING & WICCAN
Former Young Avengers Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When Agatha Harkness and her magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?
ALLIGATOR LOKI
For his entire life Thor has only known one brother, Loki. Known to all as conniving, sneaky, and cunning! But a new Loki is ready to take his place. He may be smaller, he may be cuter, and…an alligator?! But don’t be deceived, Alligator Loki has all the same attributes as his human counterpart and is ready to get into trouble!
LOVE UNLIMITED
Fall head over heels for this weekly anthology series! Romance and heartbreak! Tension and drama! Angst and elation! Dive deep into the lives and loves of some of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters and relationships, from the delightfully dreamy to the spectacularly sultry. The series kicks off with two teen heroes and their teenage tension: Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have shared a kiss…but not their secret identities! When they team up to investigate a series of relic thefts, the chemistry is off the scale. Will they find the courage to take off the masks and give love a chance?
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED
Stories across the Spider-Verse! Peter Parker! Peni Parker! Miles Morales! Spider-Gwen! Read the weekly adventures of Spider-Heroes and Spider-Villains in these rotating tales from superstar creators.
LIFE OF WOLVERINE
Jean Grey scans Wolverine’s mind, bringing us along with her through the memories of the mutant known as Logan, James Howlett, Weapon X, Wolverine and more. For the first time ever, explore the history of Wolverine in chronological order.
MARVEL’S VOICES
From the acclaimed podcast series to the panel! Kicking off with an Iceman story by Luciano Vecchio, MARVEL’S VOICES features rotating arcs from a diverse and emerging slate of talent. Read on for the Young Avengers, Amadeus Cho, America Chavez and more!
ETERNALS: THE 500 YEAR WAR
An international, all-star creative team of writers and artists presents ETERNALS: THE 500 YEAR WAR! Across 7-issues, follow the Eternals in their past encounters against the Deviants. While fighting their longstanding enemies, witness the Eternals interact with different cultures of the human race across time, through the cultural artifacts that were gifted to them.
SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN
A horror-tinged Spidey story you have to read to believe! Spider-Man is used to facing bad guys he can punch, but when a new villain gets in Spidey’s head and starts to squeeze, Spider-Man is about to get very badly hurt. And when a classic villain joins the fray, things go from bad to worse.
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN
Marvel Comics expands into the culinary arts with T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, a monthly special series from Michelin Star chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su! Follow Anna Ameyama, a high-end chef who decides to take a shot at running her own food truck. However, when Iron Man crash lands on it by accident, she gets offered the chance of a lifetime: a position at Stark Enterprises! While waiting for issue #3 to hit, try whipping up Chef Anna’s recipes for yourself!
